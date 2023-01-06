Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Shares Sold by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH reduced its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 278,815 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,086 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH owned approximately 0.18% of Cincinnati Financial worth $24,973,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 9,645 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 19,980 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,377,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 14,265 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 1,711 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Affirmative Financial Network lifted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 2,404 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. 66.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cincinnati Financial Stock Up 0.3 %

CINF opened at $106.67 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $105.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $88.66 and a 52 week high of $143.22.

Cincinnati Financial Cuts Dividend

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a positive return on equity of 7.00% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. The firm’s revenue was down 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently -766.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CINF. Bank of America began coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Raymond James initiated coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a report on Friday, September 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. MKM Partners upped their price objective on Cincinnati Financial from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cincinnati Financial

In other Cincinnati Financial news, Director Dirk J. Debbink bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $106.13 per share, for a total transaction of $106,130.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 45,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,829,127.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cincinnati Financial Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

Featured Stories

