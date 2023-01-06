Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) Stock Price Down 5.4%

Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 5.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $26.58 and last traded at $26.58. 1,303 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 103,083 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.11.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CMPR. Barrington Research dropped their price objective on shares of Cimpress from $76.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com cut shares of Cimpress from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Cimpress from $115.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th.

Cimpress Trading Down 6.4 %

The stock has a market cap of $689.85 million, a PE ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.70.

Insider Buying and Selling

Cimpress ( NASDAQ:CMPR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $703.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $716.78 million. Equities analysts expect that Cimpress plc will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cimpress news, CEO Robert S. Keane sold 17,734 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total transaction of $550,286.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 77,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,420,153.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Robert S. Keane sold 17,732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.78, for a total transaction of $528,058.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,128 shares in the company, valued at $2,058,631.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert S. Keane sold 17,734 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total transaction of $550,286.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 77,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,420,153.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 88,662 shares of company stock worth $2,561,804. Insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cimpress by 987.5% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,653 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,501 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Cimpress by 239.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,687 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,896 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cimpress during the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cimpress by 10.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Cimpress during the third quarter worth about $203,000. 79.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cimpress

Cimpress plc provides various mass customization of printing and related products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Vistaprint, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. It offers printed and digital marketing products; internet-based canvas-print wall décor, business signage, and other printed products; business cards; and marketing materials, such as flyers and postcards, digital and marketing services, writing instruments, decorated apparel, promotional products and gifts, packaging, design services, textiles, and magazines and catalogs.

