Cigna (NYSE:CI) PT Raised to $365.00 at Morgan Stanley

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $347.00 to $365.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the health services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 21.55% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CI. Cowen increased their price target on Cigna from $329.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Raymond James downgraded Cigna from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $370.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Cigna from $294.00 to $344.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Cowen raised their target price on Cigna from $329.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Cigna from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $329.45.

Get Cigna alerts:

Cigna Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CI traded down $3.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $300.29. The stock had a trading volume of 19,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,180,640. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $324.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $296.98. Cigna has a twelve month low of $213.16 and a twelve month high of $340.11. The firm has a market cap of $91.81 billion, a PE ratio of 14.41, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.69.

Insider Transactions at Cigna

Cigna ( NYSE:CI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The health services provider reported $6.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.70 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $45.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.87 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 3.67%. Research analysts predict that Cigna will post 23.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Paul A. Sanford sold 373 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $111,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,624,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 3,009 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.95, for a total transaction of $986,801.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,416,416.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul A. Sanford sold 373 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $111,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,624,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 24,049 shares of company stock worth $7,863,480. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cigna during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. acquired a new stake in Cigna during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Cigna by 178.4% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 103 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Cigna during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Cigna during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. 87.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cigna Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.