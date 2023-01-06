Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Shares Bought by Eads & Heald Wealth Management

Eads & Heald Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,045 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the quarter. Church & Dwight makes up about 1.2% of Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $2,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHD. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in Church & Dwight by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 55,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Church & Dwight by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 148,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,670,000 after purchasing an additional 15,509 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in Church & Dwight by 65.1% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 148,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,732,000 after purchasing an additional 58,454 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight during the 1st quarter worth $4,126,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Church & Dwight by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CHD opened at $81.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.99 billion, a PE ratio of 27.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $78.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.14. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.16 and a 1 year high of $105.28.

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 21.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.12%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $93.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Church & Dwight from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Church & Dwight to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Truist Financial cut shares of Church & Dwight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.53.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

