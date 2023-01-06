Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Shares Sold by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH reduced its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,990 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 2,912 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $15,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CMG. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 8,084.9% during the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 396,558 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $518,404,000 after acquiring an additional 391,713 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 65.6% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 456,355 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $596,575,000 after acquiring an additional 180,835 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 17.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 884,040 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,398,438,000 after acquiring an additional 133,080 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 6.7% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 897,156 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,419,328,000 after acquiring an additional 56,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 31.4% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 216,937 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $283,951,000 after acquiring an additional 51,867 shares in the last quarter. 93.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CMG opened at $1,364.16 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1,473.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,501.72. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,196.28 and a 52 week high of $1,754.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.48, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.26.

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The restaurant operator reported $9.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.11 by $0.40. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 38.03%. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. Analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 33.3 EPS for the current year.

CMG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,708.00 to $1,699.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $1,800.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,808.00 to $1,847.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,819.96.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of September 30, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,100 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

