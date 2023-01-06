Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8.29

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$8.29 and traded as high as C$9.32. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund shares last traded at C$9.30, with a volume of 323,721 shares traded.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$9.50 to C$11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$9.00 to C$10.50 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.24. The stock has a market cap of C$1.08 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$8.93 and its 200-day moving average price is C$8.30.
Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund provides industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates through Sulphur Products & Performance Chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions & Specialty Chemicals (WSSC), and Electrochemicals (EC) segments. The SPPC segment removes and/or produces merchant, regenerated, and ultra pure sulphuric acid, sodium hydrosulphite, elemental sulphur, liquid sulphur dioxide, hydrogen sulphide, sodium bisulphite, and sulphides.
