Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Trims Holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lessened its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) by 22.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 113,091 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 32,677 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $6,998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HZNP. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 936.7% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 622 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 550.0% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.01% of the company’s stock.

HZNP opened at $113.24 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $93.10 and its 200-day moving average is $78.03. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 52-week low of $57.84 and a 52-week high of $117.49. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.16.

Horizon Therapeutics Public ( NASDAQ:HZNP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $925.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $888.93 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 15.51% and a return on equity of 24.59%. Analysts expect that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HZNP. SVB Leerink cut shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $116.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $138.00 to $116.50 in a report on Monday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Horizon Therapeutics Public from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Horizon Therapeutics Public from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $118.00 to $116.50 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.42.

In other Horizon Therapeutics Public news, EVP Jeffrey W. Sherman sold 28,352 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.45, for a total transaction of $3,159,830.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,074,136.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. The company operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation.

