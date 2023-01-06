Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Sells 5,447 Shares of Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 344,107 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,447 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Six Flags Entertainment were worth $6,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIX. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 464.1% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 644.3% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 897.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Institutional investors own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Rehan Jaffer acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.27 per share, with a total value of $2,227,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 11,350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $252,764,500. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder Rehan Jaffer acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.27 per share, with a total value of $2,227,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 11,350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $252,764,500. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Gary Mick bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.94 per share, with a total value of $31,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 52,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,092,544.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 708,750 shares of company stock valued at $16,551,675 over the last three months. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Six Flags Entertainment Stock Up 1.2 %

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. William Blair lowered shares of Six Flags Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.64.

NYSE SIX opened at $25.79 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.62 and a beta of 2.14. Six Flags Entertainment Co. has a 52 week low of $16.83 and a 52 week high of $47.24.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $504.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $565.40 million. Six Flags Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 6.71%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Six Flags Entertainment Co. will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

Six Flags Entertainment Profile

(Get Rating)

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company also sells food, beverages, merchandise, and other products and services within its parks.

Featured Stories

