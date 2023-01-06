Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Sells 2,734 Shares of Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 145,021 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,734 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Avista were worth $5,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Avista by 5.3% during the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 32,318 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Avista by 9.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,003 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in Avista by 4.4% during the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 30,258 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Avista during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,293,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Avista in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $292,000. 82.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:AVA opened at $43.98 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.10 and a 200 day moving average of $41.12. Avista Co. has a 52 week low of $35.72 and a 52 week high of $46.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.53.

Avista ( NYSE:AVA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.24). Avista had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 5.78%. The firm had revenue of $359.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Avista Co. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. Avista’s payout ratio is currently 98.88%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AVA shares. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Avista from $34.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Avista from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. KeyCorp lowered shares of Avista from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Avista from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th.

Avista Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

