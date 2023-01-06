Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Reduces Position in Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,669 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,136 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned 0.07% of Regal Rexnord worth $6,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RRX. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Regal Rexnord in the first quarter valued at about $978,777,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Regal Rexnord in the first quarter valued at about $843,575,000. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in Regal Rexnord in the first quarter valued at about $793,975,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Regal Rexnord by 14.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,566,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,347,000 after buying an additional 570,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Regal Rexnord by 11.6% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,920,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,587,000 after buying an additional 303,564 shares during the last quarter. 99.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE RRX opened at $121.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.98. The company has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a PE ratio of 21.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.08. Regal Rexnord Co. has a 12-month low of $108.28 and a 12-month high of $172.67.

Regal Rexnord ( NYSE:RRX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.66. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Regal Rexnord had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 7.37%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Regal Rexnord Co. will post 10.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.56%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RRX. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Regal Rexnord from $174.00 to $167.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Regal Rexnord in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Regal Rexnord from $165.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Regal Rexnord to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Regal Rexnord from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.60.

Regal Rexnord Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Motion Control Solutions.

