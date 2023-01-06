Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Raises Holdings in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 148,212 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,317 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $6,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCCO. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 200.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,179,899 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $208,201,000 after acquiring an additional 2,789,376 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Southern Copper by 43.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,763,612 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $209,759,000 after buying an additional 835,044 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,022,108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $532,978,000 after buying an additional 680,165 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Southern Copper by 349.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 787,301 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,215,000 after buying an additional 611,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Southern Copper by 722.8% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 646,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,044,000 after acquiring an additional 567,629 shares during the period. 7.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Grupo Santander raised shares of Southern Copper from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $69.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Southern Copper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.83.

Shares of Southern Copper stock opened at $64.84 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $58.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.79. The company has a market cap of $50.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.47 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 3.34. Southern Copper Co. has a one year low of $42.42 and a one year high of $79.32.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.12. Southern Copper had a return on equity of 32.37% and a net margin of 25.56%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Southern Copper Co. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.06%.

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

