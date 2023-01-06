Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Purchases 5,618 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,171 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,618 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $5,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Amphenol by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 47,316 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,168,000 after buying an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Amphenol by 75.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,656 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $713,000 after buying an additional 4,594 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Amphenol by 2,531.9% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 125,252 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $8,387,000 after buying an additional 120,493 shares in the last quarter. Covea Finance bought a new stake in Amphenol during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,436,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Amphenol by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 243,431 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $16,301,000 after buying an additional 72,253 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Amphenol Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSE:APH opened at $76.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $45.64 billion, a PE ratio of 25.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.24. Amphenol Co. has a twelve month low of $61.67 and a twelve month high of $85.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $77.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.57.

Amphenol Increases Dividend

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 28.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 19th. This is a positive change from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.19%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on APH shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $87.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Amphenol in a report on Monday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amphenol currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider William J. Doherty sold 127,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.82, for a total value of $10,137,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 204,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,316,165.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP David M. Silverman sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.02, for a total value of $6,001,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $560,140. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider William J. Doherty sold 127,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.82, for a total value of $10,137,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 204,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,316,165.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 242,000 shares of company stock worth $19,290,240. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.