Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 453,611 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 8,552 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.45% of Tri Pointe Homes worth $6,854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 107.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,485 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Tri Pointe Homes in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,275 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new position in Tri Pointe Homes in the second quarter worth approximately $143,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.41% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TPH. TheStreet raised Tri Pointe Homes from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. B. Riley decreased their target price on Tri Pointe Homes from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

In other news, COO Thomas J. Mitchell sold 94,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.93, for a total value of $1,780,688.31. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 371,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,029,485.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TPH opened at $19.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.59 and a 1 year high of $27.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.52. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.37.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The construction company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.28. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 13.01% and a return on equity of 20.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $982.46 million. On average, analysts forecast that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland, Virginia, and the District of Columbia.

