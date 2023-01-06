Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Has $8.31 Million Position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 166,975 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,489 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $8,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in Shell in the 1st quarter valued at about $677,739,000. Pendal Group Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Shell by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 10,773,379 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $270,590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628,001 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Shell during the 1st quarter valued at $549,346,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Shell in the first quarter valued at $321,036,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in shares of Shell in the first quarter valued at about $262,275,000. Institutional investors own 7.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Shell alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Shell from GBX 2,900 ($34.94) to GBX 2,950 ($35.54) in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Grupo Santander cut shares of Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Shell from GBX 2,860 ($34.46) to GBX 2,922 ($35.20) in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Shell from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Shell from GBX 2,761 ($33.27) to GBX 2,987 ($35.99) in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shell presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,161.63.

Shell Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:SHEL opened at $55.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $56.37 and its 200-day moving average is $53.32. Shell plc has a 52 week low of $44.90 and a 52 week high of $61.67. The firm has a market cap of $199.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.68.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The energy company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($0.10). Shell had a return on equity of 19.72% and a net margin of 11.56%. The business had revenue of $98.76 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Shell plc will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Shell Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.45%.

About Shell

(Get Rating)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.