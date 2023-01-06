Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Has $7.71 Million Stock Position in SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lessened its stake in SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 97,480 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,624 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in SouthState were worth $7,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SouthState in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SouthState in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in SouthState in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in SouthState during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its position in SouthState by 233.5% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 667 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. 80.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at SouthState

In other SouthState news, insider Douglas Lloyd Williams sold 15,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.05, for a total transaction of $1,335,285.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,833,780.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Robert R. Hill, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of SouthState stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 72,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,515,370. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Douglas Lloyd Williams sold 15,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.05, for a total transaction of $1,335,285.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,833,780.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,549 shares of company stock valued at $3,635,883 over the last ninety days. 1.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SouthState Price Performance

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on SouthState in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on SouthState from $103.00 to $96.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of SouthState from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $96.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on SouthState from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.25.

Shares of NASDAQ SSB opened at $76.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a PE ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 0.81. SouthState Co. has a fifty-two week low of $72.25 and a fifty-two week high of $93.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $82.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.67.

SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.89. The firm had revenue of $435.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.77 million. SouthState had a net margin of 29.04% and a return on equity of 10.05%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that SouthState Co. will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SouthState Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. SouthState’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.10%.

SouthState Profile

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It accepts checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits.

