Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Has $6.24 Million Stake in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 107,117 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,705 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $6,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CMS Energy during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in CMS Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 409.2% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 48.9% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 886 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. 92.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CMS stock opened at $63.28 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.22. CMS Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $52.41 and a twelve month high of $73.76. The company has a market capitalization of $18.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.16, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.32.

CMS Energy ( NYSE:CMS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 15.63%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th were paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is 41.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of CMS Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on CMS Energy from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com downgraded CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.40.

Insider Activity at CMS Energy

In related news, CAO Scott B. Mcintosh sold 875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.17, for a total value of $50,023.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,309,593.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other CMS Energy news, SVP Shaun M. Johnson sold 420 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.80, for a total value of $25,536.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,701,040. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Scott B. Mcintosh sold 875 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.17, for a total value of $50,023.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,907 shares in the company, valued at $1,309,593.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CMS Energy Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

