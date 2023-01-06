Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Has $5.59 Million Stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,398 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 601 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $5,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FANG. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Diamondback Energy by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,156 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Diamondback Energy by 319.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,957 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 6,058 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Diamondback Energy by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,932 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in Diamondback Energy by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 34,403 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,716,000 after purchasing an additional 4,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

FANG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $182.00 to $171.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $209.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $203.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.57.

In other news, VP Matt Zmigrosky sold 2,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.96, for a total value of $275,563.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,235,406.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

FANG opened at $134.04 on Friday. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.71 and a fifty-two week high of $168.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.46, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 2.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $145.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.61.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The oil and natural gas company reported $6.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.51 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 28.49% and a net margin of 45.47%. As a group, research analysts predict that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 24.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were given a $2.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.7%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.22%.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

