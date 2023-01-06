Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Grows Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,005 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $5,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $402,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 134.2% in the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 22,879 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,541,000 after purchasing an additional 13,108 shares during the period. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 3,162.5% in the 3rd quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 261 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 42,512 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,580,000 after purchasing an additional 6,857 shares during the period. Finally, Heron Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 3,842 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. 83.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on TXN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Cowen lowered their target price on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Texas Instruments from $168.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on Texas Instruments to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.83.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total value of $199,631.09. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,915,353.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,109 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total transaction of $199,631.09. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,915,353.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Janet F. Clark sold 9,990 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total transaction of $1,749,848.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,566,280.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

TXN opened at $166.93 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $170.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.23. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $144.46 and a 1 year high of $191.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 4.92 and a quick ratio of 4.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.50 billion, a PE ratio of 17.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.02.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 63.68% and a net margin of 44.21%. Research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, September 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 10.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

