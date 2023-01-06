Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Shares Sold by TCW Group Inc.

TCW Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 653,326 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,173 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Centene were worth $50,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Centene by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,607,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,355,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121,697 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Centene by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 50,535,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,254,604,000 after acquiring an additional 3,683,887 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Centene by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,944,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,533,562,000 after acquiring an additional 3,223,590 shares during the last quarter. Politan Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Centene by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Politan Capital Management LP now owns 12,914,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,087,264,000 after purchasing an additional 233,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Centene by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,176,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,999,000 after purchasing an additional 377,591 shares in the last quarter. 93.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Centene alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CNC shares. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Centene from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Centene from $99.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Centene from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Centene from $108.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Centene from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.56.

Centene Trading Up 0.4 %

CNC traded up $0.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $77.59. The company had a trading volume of 14,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,046,347. Centene Co. has a 12-month low of $73.19 and a 12-month high of $98.53. The company has a market cap of $43.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.66, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.21.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. Centene had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 1.42%. The firm had revenue of $35.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Centene Co. will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Centene announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Friday, December 16th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Centene Profile

(Get Rating)

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.