Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Bank of America

Equities researchers at Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on CELH. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Celsius in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Celsius from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Celsius from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised Celsius from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.71.

Celsius Stock Performance

CELH stock opened at $101.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a PE ratio of -48.20 and a beta of 1.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $102.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.85. Celsius has a one year low of $38.31 and a one year high of $122.24.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Celsius ( NASDAQ:CELH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.85). The firm had revenue of $188.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.14 million. Celsius had a negative net margin of 26.58% and a negative return on equity of 12.52%. Equities research analysts predict that Celsius will post -2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Celsius news, Director Nicholas Castaldo sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.03, for a total value of $1,111,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 81,626 shares in the company, valued at $8,246,674.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Celsius

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CELH. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Celsius during the first quarter worth $93,034,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Celsius by 151.6% during the first quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,549,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,480,000 after purchasing an additional 933,496 shares in the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Celsius by 520.0% during the first quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 930,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,317,000 after purchasing an additional 780,000 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Celsius by 552.5% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 882,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,087,000 after purchasing an additional 747,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in Celsius by 8.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,073,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,355,000 after acquiring an additional 482,381 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.50% of the company’s stock.

About Celsius

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional drinks and liquid supplements in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers various carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals name; dietary supplement in carbonated flavors, including apple jack'd, orangesicle, inferno punch, cherry lime, blueberry pomegranate, strawberry dragon fruit, tangerine grapefruit, and jackfruit under the CELSIUS HEAT name; and branched-chain amino acids functional energy drink that fuels muscle recovery under the CELSIUS BCCA+ENERGY name.

Further Reading

