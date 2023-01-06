Celo Dollar (CUSD) Trading Up 0% This Week

Celo Dollar (CUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 6th. One Celo Dollar token can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00005900 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Celo Dollar has traded 0% higher against the dollar. Celo Dollar has a market capitalization of $43.01 million and approximately $441,127.89 worth of Celo Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Celo Dollar Profile

Celo Dollar’s launch date was June 28th, 2020. Celo Dollar’s total supply is 57,241,566 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,089,368 tokens. Celo Dollar’s official website is celo.org. Celo Dollar’s official Twitter account is @celoorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Celo Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/celo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Celo Dollar Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “cUSD (Celo Dollars) are a stable asset that follows the US Dollar. With cUSD, users can share money faster, cheaper, and more easily on their mobile phones.The official Celo Dollar ticker is “CUSD” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

