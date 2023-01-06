Celer Network (CELR) Price Tops $0.0100 on Exchanges

Celer Network (CELR) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 6th. Celer Network has a market capitalization of $70.87 million and approximately $4.66 million worth of Celer Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Celer Network token can currently be bought for about $0.0100 or 0.00000059 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Celer Network has traded up 6.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Celer Network Profile

Celer Network’s launch date was March 19th, 2019. Celer Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,085,488,367 tokens. The official website for Celer Network is www.celer.network/#. The Reddit community for Celer Network is https://reddit.com/r/celernetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Celer Network’s official message board is blog.celer.network. Celer Network’s official Twitter account is @celernetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Celer Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Celer Network is a leading layer-2 scaling platform that aims to enable fast, easy and secure off-chain transactions for not only payment transactions, but also generalized off-chain smart contract. It enables everyone to quickly build, operate, and use highly scalable decentralized applications through innovations in off-chain scaling techniques and incentive-aligned crypto-economics.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celer Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Celer Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Celer Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

