CEEK VR Price Hits $0.0755 on Exchanges (CEEK)

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 6th. In the last week, CEEK VR has traded up 6.3% against the U.S. dollar. CEEK VR has a total market capitalization of $60.79 million and approximately $2.25 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CEEK VR token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0755 or 0.00000445 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get CEEK VR alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00012826 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00037379 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00039831 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001297 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005901 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00018784 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.86 or 0.00235322 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003770 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000046 BTC.

About CEEK VR

CEEK VR (CEEK) is a token. It was first traded on April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek. CEEK VR’s official website is www.ceek.io.

CEEK VR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.07451601 USD and is down -1.85 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 81 active market(s) with $2,574,482.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CEEK VR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CEEK VR using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CEEK VR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CEEK VR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.