Ceconomy (ETR:CEC1) Given a €1.60 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €1.60 ($1.70) price objective on Ceconomy (ETR:CEC1 – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CEC1. Barclays set a €1.60 ($1.70) price target on Ceconomy in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Baader Bank set a €1.80 ($1.91) price target on Ceconomy in a research note on Thursday, December 15th.

Shares of Ceconomy stock opened at €3.74 ($3.98) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 385.55, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €3.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €3.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.02 million and a P/E ratio of 17.48. Ceconomy has a one year low of €3.74 ($3.98) and a one year high of €8.00 ($8.51).

Ceconomy AG engages in the consumer electronics retail business. The company operates approximately 850 stores in 14 countries under the MediaMarkt brand; and approximately 170 stores in 3 countries under the Saturn brand. It also operates Flip4New for selling used electronic articles online. In addition, the company offers professional assistance for the installation, connection, and troubleshooting of electronic devices at home under the Deutsche Technikberatung brand.

