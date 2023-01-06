Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) Sets New 1-Year High at $19.86

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $19.86 and last traded at $19.82, with a volume of 17929 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.83.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CPRX. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.38.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.20 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.33.

Insider Transactions at Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CPRX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $57.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.80 million. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 34.90% and a return on equity of 28.53%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Gary Ingenito sold 5,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.85, for a total transaction of $99,718.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $519,013.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Gary Ingenito sold 5,918 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.85, for a total transaction of $99,718.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $519,013.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Philip H. Coelho sold 9,999 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.45, for a total value of $174,482.55. Following the transaction, the director now owns 149,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,609,699.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 942,703 shares of company stock valued at $14,867,756 in the last 90 days. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 83.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 916,396 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,759,000 after buying an additional 415,630 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $704,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $383,000. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $623,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.66% of the company’s stock.

About Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

