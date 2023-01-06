Casper Price Hits $0.0284 on Exchanges (CSPR)

Casper (CSPR) traded down 5.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. In the last seven days, Casper has traded up 3.4% against the dollar. One Casper coin can now be purchased for $0.0284 or 0.00000169 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Casper has a market capitalization of $302.76 million and approximately $3.74 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002965 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000281 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000349 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 65.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.79 or 0.00444074 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $372.01 or 0.02208895 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,109.45 or 0.30338686 BTC.

Casper Coin Profile

Casper launched on May 12th, 2021. Casper’s total supply is 11,407,878,694 coins and its circulating supply is 10,647,092,387 coins. The official website for Casper is casper.network. The official message board for Casper is casper.network/network/blog. The Reddit community for Casper is https://reddit.com/r/caspercspr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Casper’s official Twitter account is @casper_network.

Casper Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Casper (CSPR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Casper has a current supply of 11,406,143,404 with 10,645,472,823 in circulation. The last known price of Casper is 0.02981892 USD and is up 2.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 43 active market(s) with $3,986,933.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://casper.network/.”

