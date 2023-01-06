Casper (CSPR) Trading 2.1% Higher This Week

Casper (CSPR) traded down 3.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 6th. Casper has a total market cap of $295.84 million and approximately $4.13 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Casper has traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar. One Casper coin can currently be bought for about $0.0278 or 0.00000166 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Casper Profile

Casper’s launch date was May 12th, 2021. Casper’s total supply is 11,409,447,664 coins and its circulating supply is 10,648,556,723 coins. Casper’s official Twitter account is @casper_network. The Reddit community for Casper is https://reddit.com/r/caspercspr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Casper is casper.network. Casper’s official message board is casper.network/network/blog.

Buying and Selling Casper

According to CryptoCompare, “Casper (CSPR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Casper has a current supply of 11,408,466,266 with 10,647,640,774 in circulation. The last known price of Casper is 0.02805842 USD and is down -5.90 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 43 active market(s) with $3,749,603.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://casper.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Casper should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Casper using one of the exchanges listed above.

