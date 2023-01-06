Casper 24 Hour Volume Tops $3.76 Million (CSPR)

Casper (CSPR) traded 5.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 5th. Casper has a market cap of $300.75 million and approximately $3.76 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Casper coin can currently be bought for about $0.0282 or 0.00000168 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Casper has traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Casper Profile

Casper’s genesis date was May 12th, 2021. Casper’s total supply is 11,408,466,266 coins and its circulating supply is 10,647,640,774 coins. The official message board for Casper is casper.network/network/blog. Casper’s official Twitter account is @casper_network. The Reddit community for Casper is https://reddit.com/r/caspercspr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Casper is casper.network.

Casper Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Casper (CSPR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Casper has a current supply of 11,406,143,404 with 10,645,472,823 in circulation. The last known price of Casper is 0.02981892 USD and is up 2.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 43 active market(s) with $3,986,933.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://casper.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Casper should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Casper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

