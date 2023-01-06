CashBackPro (CBP) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $88.52 Million

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. One CashBackPro token can currently be bought for approximately $0.87 or 0.00005153 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, CashBackPro has traded 14.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. CashBackPro has a total market cap of $88.52 million and $28,051.06 worth of CashBackPro was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00012992 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00037627 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00040121 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001304 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005898 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00018985 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.34 or 0.00233564 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003751 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000046 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) is a token. Its launch date was October 20th, 2019. CashBackPro’s official website is cashbackpro.net. CashBackPro’s official Twitter account is @ComBoxTech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “CashBackPro (CBP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Tron20 platform. CashBackPro has a current supply of 0. The last known price of CashBackPro is 0.85207752 USD and is up 0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $28,147.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://cashbackpro.net/.”

