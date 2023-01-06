Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) Trading Up 6.3%

Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS – Get Rating) shares were up 6.3% on Friday . The company traded as high as $39.57 and last traded at $39.52. Approximately 1,991 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 307,498 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.17.

CRS has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen raised shares of Carpenter Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Carpenter Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Carpenter Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carpenter Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.75.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of -45.96 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.17.

Carpenter Technology ( NYSE:CRS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.14). Carpenter Technology had a negative net margin of 2.09% and a negative return on equity of 3.35%. The firm had revenue of $522.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $558.00 million. As a group, analysts expect that Carpenter Technology Co. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 25th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 24th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -93.02%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Carpenter Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Carpenter Technology in the third quarter worth $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Carpenter Technology by 57.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,704 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 1,356 shares during the period. Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Carpenter Technology during the second quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Carpenter Technology during the second quarter worth about $122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.28% of the company’s stock.

Carpenter Technology Corporation engages in the manufacture, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts.

