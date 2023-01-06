Carl Zeiss Meditec (ETR:AFX) Trading Up 1.3%

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (ETR:AFX – Get Rating)’s share price was up 1.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as €120.00 ($127.66) and last traded at €119.50 ($127.13). Approximately 75,496 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 94,405 shares. The stock had previously closed at €118.00 ($125.53).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AFX shares. UBS Group set a €156.00 ($165.96) price objective on Carl Zeiss Meditec in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Berenberg Bank set a €135.00 ($143.62) price objective on Carl Zeiss Meditec in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €167.00 ($177.66) price objective on Carl Zeiss Meditec in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €195.00 ($207.45) price objective on Carl Zeiss Meditec in a research report on Monday, December 12th.

Carl Zeiss Meditec Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of €124.29 and a 200-day moving average of €123.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.09.

About Carl Zeiss Meditec

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG operates as a medical technology company in Germany, rest of Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Ophthalmic Devices and Microsurgery. The Ophthalmic Devices segment offers offers products and solutions for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic eye diseases; and systems and consumables for refractive surgery.

See Also

