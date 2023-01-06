Cantex Mine Development (CVE:CD) Trading Down 2.7%

Cantex Mine Development Corp. (CVE:CD – Get Rating) shares fell 2.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.18. 53,659 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 202,905 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.

Cantex Mine Development Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$15.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.27, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.21 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.27.

About Cantex Mine Development

Cantex Mine Development Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada, Yemen, and the United States. The company explores for gold, nickel, copper, lead, zinc, manganese, cobalt, platinum, palladium, and rhodium deposits. Its primary project located in the Yukon with 1,075 claim blocks covering approximately 21,500 hectares.

