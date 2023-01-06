Cano Health (NYSE:CANO) Rating Lowered to Neutral at UBS Group

Cano Health (NYSE:CANO – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.
CANO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cowen cut shares of Cano Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $10.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Cano Health from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Cano Health to $4.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $1.50 price objective on shares of Cano Health in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Cano Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cano Health presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.50.
Cano Health Price Performance
Shares of NYSE CANO opened at $1.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $543.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Cano Health has a 52 week low of $0.98 and a 52 week high of $9.75.
About Cano Health
Cano Health, Inc provides primary care medical services to its members in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates medical centers enabled by CanoPanorama, a proprietary population health management technology-powered platform that provides the healthcare providers at its medical centers with a 360-degree view of their members with actionable insights to improve care decisions and member engagement.
