Cano Health (NYSE:CANO) Rating Lowered to Neutral at UBS Group

Cano Health (NYSE:CANO – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

CANO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cowen cut shares of Cano Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $10.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Cano Health from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Cano Health to $4.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $1.50 price objective on shares of Cano Health in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Cano Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cano Health presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.50.

Cano Health Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CANO opened at $1.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $543.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Cano Health has a 52 week low of $0.98 and a 52 week high of $9.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cano Health

About Cano Health

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pearl River Capital LLC grew its position in Cano Health by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 13,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 3,198 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cano Health by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 149,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 4,706 shares in the last quarter. Skaana Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Cano Health by 47.7% during the 2nd quarter. Skaana Management L.P. now owns 15,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Lumina Fund Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cano Health by 53.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lumina Fund Management LLC now owns 14,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Cano Health by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 68,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 5,113 shares in the last quarter. 25.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cano Health, Inc provides primary care medical services to its members in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates medical centers enabled by CanoPanorama, a proprietary population health management technology-powered platform that provides the healthcare providers at its medical centers with a 360-degree view of their members with actionable insights to improve care decisions and member engagement.

