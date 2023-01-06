Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. Sells 980 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 980 shares during the period. Moody’s comprises 1.4% of Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $12,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MCO. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Moody’s in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Moody’s during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Moody’s during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in shares of Moody’s during the second quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 25.8% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 234 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Stock Down 2.6 %

MCO opened at $276.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. The stock has a market cap of $50.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.02, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.24. Moody’s Co. has a twelve month low of $230.16 and a twelve month high of $376.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $284.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $281.22.

Moody’s Dividend Announcement

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 27.20% and a return on equity of 66.15%. The firm’s revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 27th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 26th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.41%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MCO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Atlantic Securities increased their price target on shares of Moody’s from $290.00 to $292.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Moody’s from $260.00 to $267.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Moody’s from $303.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Moody’s from $288.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Moody’s from $294.00 to $293.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Moody’s has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $294.67.

Moody’s Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating).

