Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. Increases Position in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB)

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,545 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Blackbaud were worth $553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BLKB. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Blackbaud in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 51.0% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 811 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Blackbaud in the third quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Blackbaud by 51.6% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Blackbaud by 20.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,232 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Blackbaud in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Blackbaud from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd.

In other Blackbaud news, COO Kevin P. Gregoire sold 1,023 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total transaction of $60,131.94. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 97,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,722,703.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLKB stock opened at $59.48 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Blackbaud, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.54 and a 1 year high of $77.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.93, a PEG ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 1.09.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.11. Blackbaud had a negative net margin of 3.03% and a positive return on equity of 6.95%. The business had revenue of $261.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.38 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Blackbaud Profile

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to higher education institutions, K-12 schools, healthcare organizations, faith communities, arts and cultural organizations, foundations, companies, and individual change agents in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and relationship management solutions, such as Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT and Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, JustGiving, and Blackbaud Guided Fundraising and Blackbaud Volunteer Network Fundraising; marketing and engagement solutions, including Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud Online Express, and Blackbaud School Website System; and financial management solutions comprising Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Tuition Management, and Blackbaud Financial Aid Management.

