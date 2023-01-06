Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. Has $23.41 Million Stock Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,766 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 337 shares during the quarter. Northrop Grumman comprises about 2.6% of Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $23,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the third quarter valued at $1,068,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 49.1% during the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,012 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $947,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the third quarter valued at $2,269,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 185.7% during the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC lifted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 43.5% in the third quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 1,894 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $891,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE:NOC opened at $528.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $81.34 billion, a PE ratio of 15.02, a PEG ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 0.60. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52-week low of $364.62 and a 52-week high of $556.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $530.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $497.76.

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.09 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $8.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.15 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 27.99% and a net margin of 15.69%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th were paid a $1.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 25th. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is 19.66%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on NOC. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Northrop Grumman to $575.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com lowered Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Northrop Grumman from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Northrop Grumman from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $490.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Northrop Grumman from $529.00 to $570.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Northrop Grumman has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $550.38.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

