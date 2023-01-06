Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,427 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the quarter. Accenture comprises 1.8% of Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $15,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 108.7% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 96 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Schubert & Co increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 71.6% in the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 115 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

Accenture Trading Down 2.4 %

NYSE:ACN opened at $262.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $165.74 billion, a PE ratio of 23.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $280.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $282.50. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $242.95 and a 12-month high of $392.20.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 11th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.69%.

In other Accenture news, insider James O. Etheredge sold 1,790 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.75, for a total transaction of $464,952.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,448,738.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Accenture news, insider James O. Etheredge sold 1,790 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.75, for a total transaction of $464,952.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,448,738.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Paula A. Price sold 750 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.77, for a total value of $194,077.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,732,982.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,570 shares of company stock valued at $11,583,436 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ACN has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Accenture from $306.00 to $327.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Citigroup cut their price target on Accenture from $315.00 to $305.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Accenture from $290.00 to $279.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Accenture from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Accenture from $370.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $326.78.

About Accenture

(Get Rating)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.