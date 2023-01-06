Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH)

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,771 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 664 shares during the quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Syneos Health were worth $1,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SYNH. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Syneos Health by 1.0% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 2.3% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 13.4% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 2.0% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 10,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Syneos Health by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 28,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. 93.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim lowered Syneos Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Citigroup cut their price target on Syneos Health from $55.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Syneos Health from $80.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Syneos Health from $77.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Syneos Health from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Syneos Health presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.10.

NASDAQ SYNH opened at $35.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Syneos Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.89 and a twelve month high of $95.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.73 and its 200 day moving average is $52.73.

Syneos Health, Inc provides biopharmaceutical outsourcing solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers services for the development of diagnostics, drugs, biologics, devices, and digital therapeutics in the Phase I to IV of clinical development.

