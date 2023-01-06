Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. Decreases Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 356,545 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 1,662 shares during the period. ConocoPhillips accounts for 4.1% of Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $36,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in COP. Patten Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 0.8% in the third quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 11,025 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,307,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 15.9% during the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 620 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 0.4% during the third quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 23,375 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 1.2% during the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 7,811 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 7.8% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,243 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at ConocoPhillips

In other news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total transaction of $1,477,155.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total transaction of $1,477,155.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 4,860 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.58, for a total transaction of $547,138.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 661,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,431,366.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on COP shares. Bank of America raised their price target on ConocoPhillips from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on ConocoPhillips from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on ConocoPhillips from $128.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $137.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.71.

ConocoPhillips stock opened at $118.23 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of $147.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.41, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.29. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $76.90 and a fifty-two week high of $138.49.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy producer reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $21.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.05 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 35.02% and a net margin of 22.90%. As a group, analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 14.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 23rd. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is presently 14.70%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

