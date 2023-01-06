Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. Buys 257 Shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,796 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PTC were worth $1,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of PTC by 43.5% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in PTC during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in PTC during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in PTC during the first quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in PTC during the second quarter valued at $54,000. 86.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PTC alerts:

Insider Transactions at PTC

In other news, insider Catherine Kniker sold 2,611 shares of PTC stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.42, for a total value of $340,526.62. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,472 shares in the company, valued at $1,365,758.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Catherine Kniker sold 2,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.42, for a total transaction of $340,526.62. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,365,758.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Blake D. Moret sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.95, for a total value of $983,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,870,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,090,568,590.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 483,788 shares of company stock worth $59,367,463. Company insiders own 8.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PTC Trading Down 1.6 %

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on PTC in a research note on Friday, September 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on PTC from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on PTC to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on PTC from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com raised PTC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.13.

Shares of PTC stock opened at $120.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $123.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.36. PTC Inc. has a 12-month low of $96.55 and a 12-month high of $133.14. The firm has a market cap of $14.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.17.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $507.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $498.19 million. PTC had a return on equity of 18.58% and a net margin of 16.19%. Equities analysts anticipate that PTC Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About PTC

(Get Rating)

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx platform, which offers end-to-end capabilities to enable digital transformation; and Vuforia, which enables the creation of AR.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.