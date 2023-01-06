Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. Acquires 283 Shares of Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED)

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,093 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.14% of Medifast worth $1,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Medifast in the third quarter worth $28,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Medifast in the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Medifast by 114.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 648 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Medifast by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Medifast in the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. 86.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Medifast alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MED has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Medifast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. DA Davidson cut shares of Medifast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $278.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

Insider Buying and Selling

Medifast Price Performance

In related news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown acquired 561 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $105.06 per share, for a total transaction of $58,938.66. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,499 shares in the company, valued at $3,834,584.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MED stock opened at $116.81 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.18. Medifast, Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.00 and a 1 year high of $221.99.

Medifast (NYSE:MED – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $3.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $1.41. The business had revenue of $390.40 million during the quarter. Medifast had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 89.82%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Medifast, Inc. will post 13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medifast Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 19th. Medifast’s dividend payout ratio is 49.73%.

About Medifast

(Get Rating)

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, cereal crunch, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, pudding, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the OPTAVIA, Optimal Health by Take Shape for Life, and Flavors of Home brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Medifast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medifast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.