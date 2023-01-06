Callahan Advisors LLC Acquires 724 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Callahan Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,573 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the period. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $340,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHP. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 46.5% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $18,477,000. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC now owns 23,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after acquiring an additional 3,814 shares in the last quarter. PRW Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter. PRW Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 4,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 87.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC now owns 165,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,562,000 after purchasing an additional 77,224 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHP opened at $51.97 on Friday. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 1 year low of $51.47 and a 1 year high of $63.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.41 and its 200-day moving average is $54.05.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.