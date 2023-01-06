California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,750,000 shares, a growth of 6.5% from the November 30th total of 3,520,000 shares. Currently, 6.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 656,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.7 days.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CRC shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on California Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Bank of America raised California Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $49.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded California Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of California Resources by 194.5% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 692 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in shares of California Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of California Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of California Resources by 69.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,454 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of California Resources by 722.8% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,802 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,583 shares during the last quarter.

California Resources stock opened at $41.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.95. California Resources has a one year low of $35.95 and a one year high of $51.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.29.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.282 per share. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This is an increase from California Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. California Resources’s payout ratio is 7.81%.

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas company. The company explores for, produces, gathers, processes, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

