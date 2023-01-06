Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. Takes $1.41 Million Position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 8,600 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,414,000. Cheniere Energy comprises approximately 1.7% of Caldwell Investment Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,330,395 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,957,460,000 after acquiring an additional 223,024 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 13.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,934,156 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $961,421,000 after buying an additional 830,898 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 7,646.2% during the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 5,989,787 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $276,836,000 after buying an additional 5,912,462 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 17.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,030,116 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $536,126,000 after buying an additional 606,893 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,151,919 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $437,015,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063,577 shares during the last quarter. 84.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LNG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Cheniere Energy from $184.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $174.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $178.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $195.15.

Cheniere Energy Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:LNG opened at $144.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.00 billion, a PE ratio of -9.48 and a beta of 1.00. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.13 and a 12-month high of $182.35.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $7.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.46 by $2.34. The company had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.04 billion. Cheniere Energy had a negative return on equity of 249.96% and a negative net margin of 12.40%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post -7.54 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Cheniere Energy

In other Cheniere Energy news, Director Vicky A. Bailey sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total value of $382,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,862 shares in the company, valued at $4,791,473. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.