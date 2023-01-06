CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) Director Wes Cummins Acquires 20,000 Shares

CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP – Get Rating) Director Wes Cummins acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.43 per share, for a total transaction of $88,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,399,059 shares in the company, valued at $15,057,831.37. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Wes Cummins also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 27th, Wes Cummins acquired 40,000 shares of CalAmp stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $160,000.00.

On Friday, December 23rd, Wes Cummins acquired 25,000 shares of CalAmp stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.17 per share, for a total transaction of $104,250.00.

On Wednesday, November 9th, Wes Cummins acquired 63,500 shares of CalAmp stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.04 per share, for a total transaction of $193,040.00.

On Friday, October 14th, Wes Cummins acquired 75,000 shares of CalAmp stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.25 per share, for a total transaction of $243,750.00.

On Wednesday, October 12th, Wes Cummins bought 60,000 shares of CalAmp stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.38 per share, for a total transaction of $202,800.00.

On Monday, October 10th, Wes Cummins bought 50,000 shares of CalAmp stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.95 per share, for a total transaction of $197,500.00.

On Friday, October 7th, Wes Cummins bought 100,000 shares of CalAmp stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.04 per share, for a total transaction of $404,000.00.

Shares of CAMP stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $4.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 97,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,255. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.39. CalAmp Corp. has a 52 week low of $2.96 and a 52 week high of $7.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.15, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a market cap of $165.25 million, a PE ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 2.05.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com raised CalAmp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on CalAmp from $4.30 to $3.70 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in CalAmp in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of CalAmp during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of CalAmp by 44.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,600 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 4,169 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of CalAmp by 95.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 17,910 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 8,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of CalAmp during the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. 75.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CalAmp Corp., a connected intelligence company, provides leverages a data-driven solutions ecosystem to people and organizations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Software & Subscription Services and Telematics Products.

