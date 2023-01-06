CAE (TSE:CAE) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $27.16

CAE Inc. (TSE:CAE – Get Rating) (NYSE:CAE)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$27.16 and traded as low as C$26.64. CAE shares last traded at C$26.88, with a volume of 463,555 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on CAE. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CAE in a report on Monday, November 14th. TD Securities upped their price objective on CAE from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of CAE from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of CAE from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on CAE from C$26.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$34.19.

Get CAE alerts:

CAE Trading Up 0.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.70, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of C$8.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$27.17 and its 200-day moving average is C$27.24.

CAE Company Profile

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services, as well as end to end digitally enabled crew management, training operations solutions, and optimization software.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CAE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.