Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems to $206.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $185.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $195.09.

Cadence Design Systems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CDNS traded down $2.43 during trading on Thursday, hitting $156.80. 1,727,131 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,349,934. The business’s 50 day moving average is $161.30 and its 200-day moving average is $164.66. The company has a market capitalization of $43.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Cadence Design Systems has a 1-year low of $132.32 and a 1-year high of $194.97.

Insider Transactions at Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The software maker reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 22.86% and a return on equity of 33.19%. The company had revenue of $902.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $868.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.63, for a total transaction of $35,907.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 93,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,456,551.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Young Sohn sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.00, for a total value of $1,660,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 36,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,037,752. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.63, for a total transaction of $35,907.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 93,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,456,551.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 180,500 shares of company stock valued at $28,804,320 in the last 90 days. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cadence Design Systems

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. American National Bank purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 252.9% in the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 247 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 108.3% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 225 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

