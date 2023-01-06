Bytes Technology Group (LON:BYIT) Shares Down 0.2%

Bytes Technology Group plc (LON:BYIT – Get Rating)’s share price fell 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 376.90 ($4.54) and last traded at GBX 382.60 ($4.61). 349,139 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 53% from the average session volume of 227,576 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 383.20 ($4.62).

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BYIT. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.02) target price on shares of Bytes Technology Group in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 640 ($7.71) target price on shares of Bytes Technology Group in a research report on Friday, October 28th.

The firm has a market cap of £910.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,533.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 399.29 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 416.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were paid a dividend of GBX 2.40 ($0.03) per share. This represents a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. Bytes Technology Group’s payout ratio is 41.33%.

In other news, insider David Maw acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 371 ($4.47) per share, with a total value of £11,130 ($13,409.64).

Bytes Technology Group plc offers software, IT security, hardware, and cloud services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company sells servers, laptops, and other devices; various cloud-based and non-cloud-based licenses; and externally and internally provided training and consulting services.

