BYD Electronic (International) (OTC:BYDIF) Shares Up 2.3%

BYD Electronic (International) Company Limited (OTC:BYDIF – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 2.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as 3.18 and last traded at 3.18. 900 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 4,374 shares. The stock had previously closed at 3.11.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of BYD Electronic (International) in a research report on Friday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a 27.00 target price on the stock.

BYD Electronic (International) Stock Up 2.3 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of 3.14.

About BYD Electronic (International)

BYD Electronic (International) Company Limited, an investment holding company, designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells mobile handset components and modules in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company provides high-level assembly services; and manufactures and sells batteries, chargers, and iron phosphate batteries for use in electric buses, trucks, cars, and forklifts, as well as its components and spare parts.

