Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW) Expected to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $1.02 Per Share

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Small Cap Consu issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop in a research report issued on Thursday, January 5th. Small Cap Consu analyst E. Beder anticipates that the specialty retailer will earn $1.02 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Build-A-Bear Workshop’s current full-year earnings is $2.88 per share. Small Cap Consu also issued estimates for Build-A-Bear Workshop’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.53 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $1.23 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Build-A-Bear Workshop in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:BBW opened at $24.49 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.43 and its 200 day moving average is $17.63. Build-A-Bear Workshop has a 1 year low of $12.47 and a 1 year high of $26.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $361.23 million, a P/E ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 1.84.

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.13. Build-A-Bear Workshop had a return on equity of 45.22% and a net margin of 11.40%. The firm had revenue of $104.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.62 million.

In related news, CFO Vojin Todorovic sold 19,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total transaction of $293,594.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 185,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,800,301.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Vojin Todorovic sold 19,495 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total value of $293,594.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 185,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,800,301.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Cannell Capital Llc sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.67, for a total value of $441,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,642,034 shares in the company, valued at $29,014,740.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 261,708 shares of company stock valued at $5,446,563 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Build-A-Bear Workshop during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Build-A-Bear Workshop during the first quarter worth about $39,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 313.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,545 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,929 shares during the period. New Century Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 55.8% during the second quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 2,603 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Build-A-Bear Workshop during the third quarter worth about $39,000.

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates as a multi-channel retailer of plush animals and related products. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Commercial, and International Franchising. Its merchandise comprises various styles of plush products to be stuffed, pre-stuffed plush products, and sounds and scents that can be added to the stuffed animals, as well as range of clothing, shoes, accessories, and other toy and novelty items.

